Louis Edem Foundation Play-In tourney to prelude championship

After a successful inaugural tournament in February 2023, where Kwara Falcons emerged champions by beating the Spintex Knights, the Louis Edem Foundation has announced they will be introducing a Play-In tournament as a prelude to the next tournament and officially announces disengagement from Crown Elite Sports. According to the President of the foundation, Louis Edem Ekpeyong, the tournament has raised major interest from major stakeholders, which has since led to the need for diversity and inclusion. “Since we closed out on the last championship, we have received a lot of enquiries from team owners and players who want to participate,” he said. “So, we have decided to come up with an NBA Play-in styled pretournament that will have the bottom four teams from the last tournament compete with new teams for a place in the main 8-team tournament. “We are trying as much as possible to work with all stakeholders to elevate the game of basketball in Nigeria, so we are going to, by every means open up to innovative ways to ensure everyone is included.”