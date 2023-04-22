Louis Edem Foundation Play-In tourney to prelude championship

After a successful inaugural tournament in February 2023, where Kwara Falcons emerged champions by beating the Spintex Knights, the Louis Edem Foundation has announced they will be introducing a Play-In tournament as a prelude to the next tournament and officially announces disengagement from Crown Elite Sports. According to the President of the foundation, Louis Edem Ekpeyong, the tournament has raised major interest from major stakeholders, which has since led to the need for diversity and inclusion. “Since we closed out on the last championship, we have received a lot of enquiries from team owners and players who want to participate,” he said. “So, we have decided to come up with an NBA Play-in styled pretournament that will have the bottom four teams from the last tournament compete with new teams for a place in the main 8-team tournament. “We are trying as much as possible to work with all stakeholders to elevate the game of basketball in Nigeria, so we are going to, by every means open up to innovative ways to ensure everyone is included.”
Related Articles
Waldrum: Super Falcons’ll compete creditably with the world’s best
Days after leading the Super Falcons to once more earn a berth at African women football’s flagship tournament – the Women Africa Cup of Nations – American gaffer Randy Waldrum has informed thenff.com that the mission of the current technical staff of the ninetime African champions is to see the team match the world’s best […]
Aisha Buhari Cup: Morocco star fires warning to Falcons
Morocco female national team d e f e n d e r, Hanane Ait El Haj, has sent a warning to other five nations converging in Lagos for Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football tournament declaring that the North Africans are not coming to make up the number in the sixnation invitational. The Atlas Lionesses […]
Udeze, Sodje berate LMC over league delay
Ex-internationals, Ifeanyi Udeze and Sam Sodje, have berated the League Management Company for it’s inability to start the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season after the latest postponement. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Udeze said it was high time the league body came up with a proper calendar that […]