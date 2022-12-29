Sports

Louis Edem launches Basketball tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Two-time Nigerian basketball league most valuable player, Louis Edem, is set to host an elite national basketball championship from February 7 to 11, 2023 in honour of his father who passed during the COVID pandemic in 2020. The tournament is set to feature eight Premier league teams from across Nigeria competing for the grand price of N2million with the runners-up going home with N1M and the tournament MVP award named after his father engineer Francis Ekpenyong carting away with a N100,000 cash reward.

Edem who is now an Information Technology Engineer in Maryland, United States, in high praise of his dad said the tournament is to honor of father Engineer Ekpenyong for the role he played in his life. “He played a major role in who I am today,” he said. “I dont pay tithes to any church, so this is my tithe.

I am giving back to the basketball community which I love and care about so much and to do this in honor of my father means everything to me.” The one time West African university league MVP and two time Nigeria Basketball League MVP started his professional playing career in 1998 where he debuted for Kada stars of kaduna in the then 7up Premier League. He later played for Jigawa Rocks in 2000, then Yelwa Hawks of Bauchi from 2001 to 2003, before joining Union Bank basketball club in 2004 till 2006 where he took his talents of the shores of Nigeria to play in international leagues across the globe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Chelsea seal early qualification to last 16

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea sealed their progress to the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud’s late header secured a 2-1 victory at Rennes, reports the BBC.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection […]
Sports

Principal College of Commerce hails Zenith Bank

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Principal of the winning school of the recently concluded Zenith Bank Delta State Principals’ Cup, College of Commerce, Felix Ushe, has praised the sponsor, Zenith Bank Plc, for helping to bring back the Principals Cup in the state. Speaking after his school lifted the trophy for the second time, becoming the first team in […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Onuachu, best alternative for Osimhen – Amokachi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has urged Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr to unleash Belgium-based Paul Onuachu against Benin Republic and Lesotho as the Genk man is Nigeria’s best striker at the moment. Osimhen, the current Super Eagles’ number one forward, has been struggling since joining Napoli and Amokachi feels Onuachu should fill the gap. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica