Louis Edem launches Basketball tourney

Two-time Nigerian basketball league most valuable player, Louis Edem, is set to host an elite national basketball championship from February 7 to 11, 2023 in honour of his father who passed during the COVID pandemic in 2020. The tournament is set to feature eight Premier league teams from across Nigeria competing for the grand price of N2million with the runners-up going home with N1M and the tournament MVP award named after his father engineer Francis Ekpenyong carting away with a N100,000 cash reward.

Edem who is now an Information Technology Engineer in Maryland, United States, in high praise of his dad said the tournament is to honor of father Engineer Ekpenyong for the role he played in his life. “He played a major role in who I am today,” he said. “I dont pay tithes to any church, so this is my tithe.

I am giving back to the basketball community which I love and care about so much and to do this in honor of my father means everything to me.” The one time West African university league MVP and two time Nigeria Basketball League MVP started his professional playing career in 1998 where he debuted for Kada stars of kaduna in the then 7up Premier League. He later played for Jigawa Rocks in 2000, then Yelwa Hawks of Bauchi from 2001 to 2003, before joining Union Bank basketball club in 2004 till 2006 where he took his talents of the shores of Nigeria to play in international leagues across the globe.

