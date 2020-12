This Louis Vuitton Twist one Handle PM handbag in Taurillon

leather is a cute bag to consider as a gift for yuletide.

Its striking shape, elegant tap handle iconic LV twistlock

make it a sophisticated everyday bag.

And it comes with a price tag of $4,200 which is 1,974,000

in Nigerian currency. If import duties and other charged are

added, you are looking at an elegant, effortless N2million

handbag.

