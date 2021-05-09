Louis Vuitton’s new airplane bag worth N18.7m

Louis Vuitton bag designed by Virgil Abloh, the brand’s men’s creative director, is taking that travel-meets-luxury pairing to new heights with the airplane bag. In January, Abloh unveiled the design of a new bag shaped like an airplane, outstretched wings and all.

That bag is finally hitting shelves and going viral thanks not only to its design, but also its $39,000 price tag.

At $39,000, Nigerian luxury lovers should be ready spend at least N18, 720, 000 to get this handbag. As many on social media pointed out, at that price, you could choose to purchase a different designer bag and still have money left over, but why would you when you could own a Louis Vuitton bag made with supple leather, its signature hardware, and some hidden metal banding to keep the wings aloft?

And, while this bag is most certainly for show, it does still have some function, as it comes with a zipper opening so the wearer can store a few goodies in the cockpit. Though such vanity is often linked to women style, the unique thing about the bag is that the designer chose this aero plane designer bag for men.

According to GQ magazine, the collection is meant to explore male archetypes and redefining the “male” uniform with his own take on suits, military jackets, and even cowboy hats.

Beyond the airplane, the collection also includes lime green moto suits, purple silk pajamas, and even a reusable Louis Vuitton coffee cup. And, of course, there are plenty of airplanes throughout as well, from the bag to buttons, earrings, and more, because men like to look travel chic, too.

