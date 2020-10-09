Louise Glück wins 2020 Nobel prize in Literature

American poet, Louise Glück, has won this year’s Nobel prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy chose Glück, for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The poet Louise Glück had become the first American woman to win the Nobel prize for literature in 27 years. Glück is the 16th woman to win the Nobel, and the first American woman since Toni Morrison took the prize in 1993. The American singer songwriter, Bob Dylan, took the literature award in 2016.

One of America’s leading poets, the 77-year-old writer had won the Pulitzer prize and the National Book Award, tackling themes including childhood and family life, often reworking Greek and Roman myths.

Chair of the Nobel prize committee, Anders Olsson, hailed Glück’s ‘candid and uncompromising’ voice, which is ‘full of humour and biting wit.’ Her 12 collections of poetry, from Faithful and Virtuous Night to The Wild Iris were ‘characterised by a striving for clarity,’ he added, comparing her to Emily Dickinson with her ‘severity and unwillingness to accept simple tenets of faith.’ “In her poems, the selflistens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self,” Olsson said. “But even if Glück would never deny the significance of the autobiographical background, she is not to be regarded as a confessional poet.”

The Nobel committee singled out Snowdrops, a poem from her Pulitzer-winning collection ‘The Wild Iris’, in which she evokes the return of life after winter. “I did not expect to survive, / earth suppressing me,” Glück writes. “I didn’t expect / to waken again, to feel / in damp earth my body / able to respond again …

