Love God, your neighbour as yourself

The Mosaic Law gave us the Ten Commandments covering the instruction to hold unto the service of only the Almighty God, our creator; honour to the parents and relationship with fellow human beings with a view to living in peace at all times with everyone.

The Israelites were keeping the law with religious jingoism and whoever broke any section of the Ten Commandments is regarded as an infidel and in some cases the offender is publicly stoned to death. However, on the advent of our Lord Jesus Christ he summarized the law into two adding that he has come for the fulfillment of the law not for the destruction.

While putting the provisions of the commandments in its simple perspective he made it clear in Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. 38 This is the first and great commandment. 39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. 40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

Our first parents, Adam and Eve reneged on the covenant with God and disobeyed the Divine instruction by eating the forbidden fruit resulting into their ejection from the Garden of Eden. Following the distancing of man from his creator he lost the benefits of Divine control. Man went wild with wickedness ruling the earth; obedience to the word of God was at its lowest ebb. To checkmate the reign of sinful activities God called Abraham through whose generation he sent his only begotten son Jesus Christ for the purpose of reconciliation of man with God, his creator.

Our Lord Jesus Christ showed love to all mankind by laying down his life for the salvation of every man. It is this love he showed to all he wants every human being to show to God, our creator and to all the people we come in contact with. Jesus Christ advised we love God with all our heart. Whoever you love, you will never like to offend.

As human beings, if we love God with all our heart, we will never disobey his words. If Adam and Eve had loved God with all their heart the issue of their obedience and eating the forbidden fruit would not have arisen.

He who loves God does not disobey him because the person will not like to annoy his creator. At the same time, the same scripture commanded us to love our neighbour as ourselves. Naturally, nobody harms himself advertently; at the same time you as a person will never injure whoever you love. From the Biblical definition, anyone we come in contact with is our neighbour hence love should be shown to the person.

God created man in his own image and likeness. By showing love to all is a proof we are of image and likeness of God, hence his children. The Bible says in John 13:35, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another”. If there is genuine love in this earth where everyone loves his neighbour, sin would have taken flight from this planet earth. Any sin committed by any individual impacts negatively on another person and God.

Every sin is a violation of the will and plan of God and right of an individual or group of people. If everyone living on earth today loves one another, there will be no armed robbery, no terrorism or banditry, no fornication or adultery, no bribery or embezzlement of government fund, no killing of fellow human. All sins committed are as a result of wickedness.

This earth would have been a miniature heaven had it been love is radiating among every human on this earth. Our Lord Jesus Christ has commanded us to love our God and our neighbour with all our heart. This according to him is the greatest of all the laws. If we will abide by it, this earth will be a happy, peaceful and comfortable place for all and we all will make heaven at last

