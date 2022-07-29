Love Gone Sour: BBNaija’s Ike talks tough as Mercy Eke denies dating him

Mercy Eke says she has never been in a relationship with Ike Onyema, her colleague in the 2019 BBNaija show. Eke spoke in a podcast with Nedu Wazobia and Pretty Mike. The line of discourse started after she stated that she had dated someone she was instead taking care of. The house chorused that they knew who she was referring to and subsequently asked her about Ike. Stating that she could only speak for herself, Eke denied knowing of any relationship with the named reality TV personality. When asked if she was in a relationship with Ike, Eke said: “I don’t know what you are talking about.” Mike then rephrased the question and chipped in: “he allegedly said that you were his girlfriend. So you never dated him?” Eke insisted: “I can speak for myself. I can’t speak for anybody. I still don’t know what you are talking about.”

The house would then teasingly argue that it might have been a case of one-sided dating. Reacting to the interview in a lengthy Instagram post, Ike threatened to expose Eke if she continues to “drag my reputation to the mud”. The reality star also warned Mike and Nedu to desist from “talking about me” or pay for the consequences “I am responding to this, because it’s obvious that the producers of this podcast can’t pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual, they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have Triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud,” he wrote. “So it’s time to swim with pigs, I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me.

If anyone claims otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done, I have been quiet because I don’t also want to expose so many people including the show. “So I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can’t take care of their family coming out to chat shit about me, @ nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story. “I respect both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I’m being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you.

This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores. “I would start dropping receipts and exposing everyone if this continues, I have enough receipts to go around and everybody go collect, enough is enough!!!!! A word is enough for the wise!!!!!” Eke had been romantically involved with Onyema during their time in the 2019 edition of BBNaija which she won. In November 2020, the reality TV star revealed she was no longer dating Onyema. Eke went ahead to announce her marriage to one ‘Mr H’, her mystery man.

