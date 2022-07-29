Arts & Entertainments

Love Gone Sour: BBNaija’s Ike talks tough as Mercy Eke denies dating him

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Mercy Eke says she has never been in a relationship with Ike Onyema, her colleague in the 2019 BBNaija show. Eke spoke in a podcast with Nedu Wazobia and Pretty Mike. The line of discourse started after she stated that she had dated someone she was instead taking care of. The house chorused that they knew who she was referring to and subsequently asked her about Ike. Stating that she could only speak for herself, Eke denied knowing of any relationship with the named reality TV personality. When asked if she was in a relationship with Ike, Eke said: “I don’t know what you are talking about.” Mike then rephrased the question and chipped in: “he allegedly said that you were his girlfriend. So you never dated him?” Eke insisted: “I can speak for myself. I can’t speak for anybody. I still don’t know what you are talking about.”
8

The house would then teasingly argue that it might have been a case of one-sided dating. Reacting to the interview in a lengthy Instagram post, Ike threatened to expose Eke if she continues to “drag my reputation to the mud”. The reality star also warned Mike and Nedu to desist from “talking about me” or pay for the consequences “I am responding to this, because it’s obvious that the producers of this podcast can’t pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual, they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have Triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud,” he wrote. “So it’s time to swim with pigs, I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me.

If anyone claims otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done, I have been quiet because I don’t also want to expose so many people including the show. “So I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can’t take care of their family coming out to chat shit about me, @ nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story. “I respect both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I’m being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you.

This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores. “I would start dropping receipts and exposing everyone if this continues, I have enough receipts to go around and everybody go collect, enough is enough!!!!! A word is enough for the wise!!!!!” Eke had been romantically involved with Onyema during their time in the 2019 edition of BBNaija which she won. In November 2020, the reality TV star revealed she was no longer dating Onyema. Eke went ahead to announce her marriage to one ‘Mr H’, her mystery man.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nkechi Blessing apologises to fan over tattoo feud

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has finally apologised to a fan, Oyindamola, who she humiliated after getting a tattoo of her name on her body. Nkechi Blessing had earlier distanced herself from the fan, after getting the tattoo. In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, the movie star apologised to the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tijani: Your death has shattered me, says Davido

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido), who lost his private bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (aka Tee- Jay), has expressed sadness over his death, saying it’s a vacuum that has shattered him. Saturday Telegraph reported that Tijani, who had been ill for a while, died in the early hours of December 8, two days before […]
Arts & Entertainments

Blessing Egbe reacts to invitation into OSCARS family

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Prolific film writer, producer and director, Blessing Effiom Egbe, has reacted positively to her recent appointment as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, known to many as the OSCARS. In a statement released this week, Egbe, whose many films and television series, including ‘The Women, Two Brides and a Baby’, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica