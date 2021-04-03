Arts & Entertainments

Love in the air: Ladies say ‘yes’ to their Nigerian soldier boyfriends

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Two Nigerian soldiers have gotten the expected ‘yes’ any man in love with a woman would love to hear. Viral pictures of two Nigerian soldiers are circulating on social media as they propose on the road to their girlfriends. In the pictures, two of the soldier men were seen kneeling down as they stared at their women’s faces. When both women gave an affirmative “yes” to their proposals, they were seen hugging their soon-to-be wives as they laughed and all seen to be happy together.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why I love marrying younger women, by Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular Nigerian politician and Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has explained why he has more than one wife and prefers to marry young women. In an interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire explained the reason behind his choice of polygamy. According to him, the average northerner has at least two wives and they are helping […]
Arts & Entertainments

NCC, AEPB partner to protect copyright works

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) have struck an inter-agency pact to boost copyright protection through joint enforcement actions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja against street hawking of copyright protected works like books, CDs, VCDs and DVDs. Director-General of NCC, Mr. John O. Asein, and the Director- […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tom Cruise rants at ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew in London over COVID safety

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don’t obey the rules, Britain’s Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday. In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica