Love in the air: Ladies say ‘yes’ to their Nigerian soldier boyfriends

Two Nigerian soldiers have gotten the expected ‘yes’ any man in love with a woman would love to hear. Viral pictures of two Nigerian soldiers are circulating on social media as they propose on the road to their girlfriends. In the pictures, two of the soldier men were seen kneeling down as they stared at their women’s faces. When both women gave an affirmative “yes” to their proposals, they were seen hugging their soon-to-be wives as they laughed and all seen to be happy together.

