'Lover' drugs woman, steals her seven-month-old baby

A 30-year-old woman, Ifeyinwa Owoh, has narrated how a man, Mr. Chidera, allegedly drugged her meal and then stole her seven-month-old baby girl. The incident, which occurred at Uwuola village, Emudo community in Nenwe AniNri Local Government Area of Enugu State, has left everyone in shock. Ifeyinwa was said to have believed that Chidera was attracted to her and wanted to woo her, unaware that the man was only interested in stealing her baby.

It was after she woke up from her drug-induced sleep she realised that Chidera had disappeared with her baby girl and her love coloured glasses shattered. The distraught mother reported the matter to the Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC), Nigeria, an independent, non-governmental and not-forprofit organisation. Ifeyinwa reported the matter to CIRDDOC on December 21, 2020 and asked for help to locate her missing baby and get Chidera arrested. According to her, she gave birth to the baby seven months ago and named her Munachim Owoh.

She said: “Early December, I met Mr. Chidera from Ebonyi State, who claimed to be a carpenter. I met him at New Gariki Awkunanaw where I went to see my friend and also to do my hair “Chidera indicated interest in me and we exchanged phone numbers.

About five days later, Chidera called me, requesting to see me in order to discuss a very important matter with me.” Ifeyinwa told him that she didn’t have transport fare to come from Nenwe, where she resides. Chidera then sent her N1,000 through her brother’s account. On arrival to New Gariki with her baby girl, Chidera took her to a room, which he claimed was his residence. After welcoming her warmly and making her feel at home, Chidera asked Ifeyinwa if she would like to have some food, she accepted. He bought her food which she ate without suspecting any foul play. Some minutes after finishing her meal, Ifeyinwa fell into a deep sleep.

By the time she woke up, she couldn’t find her baby and Chidera. She raised the alarm. CIRDDOC stated: “People around said they saw Chidera with the child in the company of a girl heading to ND’s Lodge. When Ifeyinwa went to the lodge the next day, the manager, Mr. Silas, confirmed that Chidera and his cohort passed the night with the child in the lodge. The manager also pointed to another girl who he claimed attended to Chidera and his gang.

“The matter was reported to Awkunanaw Police Station. The Investigating Police Officer, Mr. James, arrested the said girl who later confessed to the IPO that she knew Chidera and his gang. “CIRDDOC Nigeria has written a petition to the Enugu State Commissioner of Police and copied the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the IPO at Awkunanaw Police Station. We are yet to receive any positive result from the police investigation despite several calls to the IPO.

“Report reaching us from the victim is that the first suspect, who was arrested by the police, has been released. However, we’re yet to confirm this from the IPO.” The organisation has also promised to do everything within the ambit of the law to locate Ifeyinwa’s child and bring Chidera and his cohorts to book

