Lovers found dead in Ekiti

Two young lovers on Friday evening were reportedly found dead in a room at Ikingbinsin area of Ado – Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

People in the area were highly disturbed and scared about the scenario which they described as “mystery” because no one could explain the cause of their death.

An eyewitness explained that the man was earlier sick, just discharged from the hospital and brought home by his siblings. According to eye witnesses, “the lady lover came to visit and decided to stay with him only for both of them to be found dead the next day”.

The Ekiti State Police Command when contacted said it would unravel the mystery and communicate the details later.

