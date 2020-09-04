News

Low carb diet can lower poor vision risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a low-carbohydrate diet might protect consumers against glaucoma, a vision-robbing disease. According to the findings of a new study published online recently in the journal ‘Eye,’ maintaining a long-term diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat and protein from vegetables was associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) with early paracentral visual loss. POAG is glaucoma in the presence of open anterior chamber angles.

It manifests by cupping of the optic disc in the absence of other known causes of glaucomatous disease. Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that can cause blindness when the nerve connecting the eye to the brain is damaged, usually due to high eye pressure. Although, the treatment of glaucoma can help slow down progression of the condition, the condition it can’t be cured. Previous research has shown that a low-carbohydrate/ high-fat (keto) diet may protect against neurologic disorders, the study authors noted.

The ‘Newsmax’ reported that the researchers analysed data from 185,000 female nurses and male health professionals, aged 40 to 75, who took part in three large studies in the U.S conducted between 1976 and 2017. Over the course of the studies, the participants provided information about their diet and health. Co-corresponding study author Dr. Louis Pasquale, said, “A diet low in carbohydrates and higher in fats and proteins results in the generation of metabolites favorable for the mitochondrion-rich optic nerve head, which is the site of damage in POAG.”

