Low Crops Yields: FG begins zonal biotechnology sensitisation

Worried that low crop yields and unproductivity have trailed Nigeria’s agriculture, the Federal Fovernment said it had started zonal sensitisation training to enlighten farmers and other stakeholders on the need to adopt biotechnology to improve food production.

The training, organised by National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Abuja, was said to be a measure that will end all the unscientific facts about biotechnology and its products. The Director-General of NABDA, Prof. Abdulahi Mustapha, who spoke at the training for North Central zone recently, said that achieving agricultural productive in Nigeria would greatly depend on the adoption of technology and science. Abdulahi said that government considered that “to enlighten them is very necessary and important. When you enlighten the end user of the crop, it means they can pass the knowledge on to others and explain to them what the crop is all about. “And if anyone comes to them with distorted information about the crop, they can easily dismiss it.

So that is the reason why we came here to enlighten the farmers, the extension workers and the stakeholders in the agriculture sector.” Also speaking, the Country Coordinator, Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), Dr. Rose Gidado, noted that farmers needed to understand what science and technology do to modern farming, before they can adopt it. According to her, all the countries that adopted biotechnology have left the realm of food shortage, and are already exporting agricultural products to other parts of the world. Gidado also explained that the objective of the workshop, among others, was to implement a proactive communications strategy and policy and implement an outreach and awareness framework, based on evidence. “The need for safe biotechnology application, especially in agriculture is integral in the roadmap towards achieving the set objectives of improving productivity, quality of food crops and income of farmers. “It is, therefore, important to sensitise the North central on the benefits of modern biotechnology practice to counter most health-related claims made by the antis,” Gidado stated.

 

