Low detection rate, long treatment period driving TB infections

Tuberculosis (TB) is present in all countries around the world and in all age groups. Although the United States has reported record low cases, too many people still suffer from TB, especially in developing countries, including Nigeria. Experts say high commitment by everyone and strong political will by governments, could curb the infection and reduce its spread as well as mortality, reports PRECIOUS YUSUF

Tuberculosis is the 13th cause of death worldwide with an average of about 1.5 million deaths in 2020 alone and the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19, even above Human Immunedeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Nigeria is part of the TB high burden countries, accounting for about 245,000 deaths yearly in the country. Even though the disease is preventable and can be cured, many people still fall ill yearly and in the long run they end up losing their lives because they are not properly treated and managed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2020 released a report to show the number of people who had been infected and lost their lives to the illness; it was estimated that an average of 10 million people fell ill with TB worldwide, 5.6 million being men, 3.3 million, women and 1.1 million were children. TB is present in all countries and affects people of different age groups.

The disease can be passed from one person to another if the proper care is not taken to curb the spread. When children and adolescents get infected, health workers and caregivers usually overlook the cases as they usually just concentrate on the adult infection cases. Diagnosis is not easy most especially in some areas in the country that are hard to reach. Though there is a specified and effective course of treatment, it takes a long time for it to work- sometimes up to six months and more. Poverty and the poor standard of living is also a cause of the careless way the illness is handled.

While discussing at an online meeting platform where matters pertaining to how to move forward in TB treatment, the Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation, Salau A. Omotayo said improving TB detection rate is key to starting the process towards eradicating the killer disease.

Health workers in primary health care centres have to be trained to be able to detect the sickness and start treatment, he said, adding that pre-service treatment is key to TB treatment. Speaking further, he said healthcare centres have to be very careful as the centres do not want to become havens of the sickness. Since it is a bacterial disease which can be passed through coughing and close contact with an infected person, Omotayo causioned healthcare givers to be careful not to turn the healthcare centres into breeding ground for the sickness.

“Wealth of experience will help both the caregivers at the hospital and at home to be careful and not pass the infection around unintentionally. The misconception that a child who is infected with the illness will get over it even without undergoing any treatment is one that has been fostered by the ever degrading economic standards of most parents in the country and has in the long run caused many more cases of the illness to spring up and if it is not controlled, it could end up becoming a bigger issue in the long run.”

“There have been cases where healthcare workers dropout from training and ad-hoc workers have been deployed in the identification, screening and treatment of TB. Building capacity for workers and giving them the necessary remuneration will encourage them to carry out their jobs well.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...