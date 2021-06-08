Business

Low disposition, high fares dip Nigerian air travel business

Indications have emerged that Nigerians’ lack of interest in air travel may have a link with the country having the lowest propensity to fly among all countries. This is despite the fact that the geography as well as demographic profile in Nigeria favours air travel.

 

Findings also revealed that air fares were on the high side as the most traffic route in the network, Lagos-Abuja has an average of N40, 000 from N25, 000 pre COVID- 19 per passenger flight hour.

 

This translates to about $80 at the current rate. Meanwhile, flights on B737-500, 700 series in western countries offer $45 per passenger flight hour. In Africa generally, infrastructure services are observed to be twice as expensive as elsewhere.

 

This is not peculiar to air transport; power, water, road freight, mobile telephones and internet services also mirror the same trend.

 

Despite the tremendous work the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has done in the area of safety, customer confidence in Nigerian airlines is another reason air travel demand is said to be low. The government of Pakistan, in 2016, launched a ‘liberal open skies national aviation policy.’

This policy included incentives to investors, among them a zero taxation on investments in the sector. A minimum of eight aircraft was set as the threshold for any airline company willing to operate in the countrythree for domestic and five for international operations. Service provider functions were also separated from regulatory functions.

 

According to NCAA, Nigeria has 24 airports, over 20 aerodromes and 0ver 30 regulated airstrips and heliports; 34 domestic airlines; over 600 licensed pilots, licensed engineers and 2000 cabin personnel. Nigeria is an important destination for over 25 foreign carriers and currently has Bilateral Air Services Agreements with over 80 countries.

 

During the 2008-2017 period, 139 million passengers flew through Nigeria’s airports, 100 million of these were domestic passengers, while the rest were international passengers.

Domestic passengers formed over 70 per cent of passenger traffic during the period. Growth in domestic passenger traffic ranged from -14% in 2017 to as high as 39%. It has always increased yearly until 2020 when COVID-19 broke out leading to drastic cut in air traffic.

 

Nigerian airlines are small, with fleet sizes as low as three for some airlines, the actual market is equally small.

 

Although market potentials exist along several under-utilised air corridors, the smallness of airlines does not permit them to explore these potential routes.

 

Not a few have identified poor business plan, high cost of maintenance, choice of operational equipment, high interest on loans and poor corporate governance as some factors responsible for the failure of Nigerian airlines.

