Low fares not sustainable amid mounting challenges -United Airlines COO

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Osita Okonkwo has expressed worries over the low cost of air tickets, stressing that there was no way airlines can be profitable by charging fees that can rarely make them survive in the face of excruciating access to Foreign Exchange, the skyrocketing price of jet fuel otherwise known as aviation fuel.

Okonkwo, while speaking with New Telegraph as the airline marked its secondary anniversary in the aviation sector, explained that lighter and smaller aircraft like the CRJ, Embraer and ATR would require 1, 300 litres of fuel for an hour’s flight while bigger aeroplanes like B737, Airbus aircraft or MD-83 would gulp over 3, 000 litre for the same one hour flight.

Aviation fuel is currently sold for between N790 and N800 per litre and for 1,300, airlines operating CRJ and Embraer spend between N970, 000 and N1.04 million for one hour trips.

At N45, 000 for each of the passengers for a 90-passenger aircraft, the airlines rake in N4.05 million and N3.14 million on a 70-seat aircraft. Most times the airlines carry less than that number on most of their flights which are normally one hour.

The airline chief noted that after deducting the cost of fuel, and charges to various aviation agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management (NAMA) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), what remains is so small to sustain their operations.

