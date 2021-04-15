Low fat diets lower testosterone levels in men

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have found that low-fat diets could decrease men’s testosterone levels by 10 to 15 per cent. The results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology,’ showed that men with low testosterone should avoid low fat diets.

The new study conducted at the University of Worcester in the UK, was a systematic review and meta-analysis, which combined together the results of six wellcontrolled studies with a total of 206 participants. These studies first put men on a high fat diet (40 per cent fat), and then transferred them to a low fat diet (20 per cent fat), and found their testosterone levels decreased by 10 to15 per cent on average. Particularly bad were vegetarian low fat diets, causing decreases in testosterone up to 26 per cent.

The authors linked their results to similar studies conducted in humans and mice. These studies found high intakes of monounsaturated fats found in olive oil, avocados, and nuts may boost testosterone production. However, omega 6 polyunsaturated fats predominantly found in vegetable oils, may damage the cells’ ability to produce testosterone. This was because highly unsaturated fats such as polyunsaturated fats were more prone to oxidation, which caused cell damage.

