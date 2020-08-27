News Top Stories

Low greenery areas can impact childrens’ IQ

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Belgium have found that children who grow up in areas with little greenery are at risk of scoring lower on intelligent quotient (IQ) tests. According to their findings published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine,’ growing up with less greenery can also reduce a child’s intelligence.

An IQ is a total score derived from a set of standardized tests or subtests designed to assess human intelligence. The study involved accessing IQ data from the East Flanders Prospective Twin Survey, a registry that was created as part of a study on multiple births in East Flanders, Belgium.

The research team similarly found data on a little over 600 children aged 10 to 15 years old. In addition, they obtained satellite images that covered the areas where the children lived, allowing them to see parks, large lawns and other greenery.

The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that when comparing the children by their proximity to green areas, the researchers found that those children who lived in areas with little greenery (three per cent less than for greener neighborhoods) scored on average 2.6 points lower.

They noted that the differences were not tied to economic level; children in rich areas saw just as much decline as those in poor areas in conditions of low greenery. Furthermore, the researchers found that the decrease was more noticeable for those children who naturally had lower IQs. As part of their effort, the researchers also compared the children by behavioural difficulties tied to aggressiveness and short attention spans. They found that those children living in less green areas also scored worse in this area—on average, two points lower on reports given by their teachers. The researchers found no evidence to explain why greenery might impact a child’s intelligence level, but suggest it is likely that greenery influences reduced stress and more social activity.

