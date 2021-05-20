News

Low key celebration as Soun of Ogbomosoland clocks 95

Aheadof his95thbirthday, Soun of Ogbomosoland, ObaOladunni Oyewumi AjagungbadeIII, mayhaveopted for a low key celebration due to COVID-19pandemic. The well respected and renowned first class monarch, has over the years, used his financialresourcesandnetwork of contacts to attract robust development in his domain. Known for his humility, large heart, boldness and selflessness, Oba Oyewumi, who is said to have politely declined gestures by his subjects, friends and associates to throw a lavish party in commemoration of the occasion, stressed that he was appreciative of the show of unconditional love and kind gestures by family, friends and associates.

Sources close to the palace in Ogbomoso, confirmed that the children of the monarch may have concluded arrangements to have a private family lunch with their father on the d-day at the expansive Ogbomoso private residence of the nona- ganerian monarch. Oba Oyewumi was born on May 27, 1926 to the Gbagun ruling house of Royal family of Soun of Ogbomosoland.

His father and Grandfather, Oba Bello Oyewumi Ajagungbade II, reigned from 1916 to 1940 and Oba Gbagungboye Ajamasa Ajagungbade I, reigned from 1869 to 1871 respectively. His great grandfather, Oba Oluwusi Aremu also reigned from 1826 to 1840. Oba Oyewumi ascended the throne of his forefathers as the 20th Soun of Ogbomosoland in 1973. Under his historic and remarkable reign, Ogbomoso has witnessed gargantuan development including the establishment of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Federal Polytechnic, Bowen University Teaching Hospital and creation of additional local government areas.

