‘Low life expectancy may not improve unless cancer is tackled’

Globally, there were 19.3 million new cancer cases in 2020, with over 120,000 occurring in Nigeria alone. Also, there were 10 million global cancer deaths in 2020, with 70 per cent of the deaths occurring in developing nations like Nigeria, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

October is International Cancer Awareness Month (ICAM) with special emphasis on breast cancer. It is an important month to once again draw the attention of all, to the waste of precious lives and resources as a result of the huge gap in Nigeria’s health infrastructure especially the infrastructure for cancer care, and how we could bridge this gap.

Cancer is the single most important barrier to increasing life expectancy in every country of the world. Therefore, Nigeria’s low life expectancy which is the seventh lowest globally will not improve unless we tackle cancer seriously. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2019, cancer was the first or second leading cause of death before the age of 70 years in 112 of 183 countries. Globally, there were 19.3 million new cases in 2020, with over 120,000 occurring in Nigeria alone.

There were 10 million global cancer deaths in 2020, with 70 per cent of the deaths occurring in developing nations like Nigeria. In 2020, breast cancer overtook lung cancer to become the most common cancer in the world. There were about 685,000 deaths from breast cancer worldwide in 2020 (IARC statistics). Like cancer in general, the global burden of breast cancer mortality is marked by inequality; seventy-five per cent of global deaths from the breast cancer occur in developing countries. In Nigeria, 40 women now die daily from breast cancer (up from 32 in 2018). Most of these cancer deaths are often due to late detection and poor infrastructure.

For instance, whilst India has over 200 Comprehensive Cancer Centres (CCC) – most of which are philanthropy-funded non-profit institutions, Nigeria has none. Some African nations that have CCC include Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya and Sudan. Nigerians now spend over one billion dollars on foreign treatment annually, an amount sufficient to establish 20 CCCs every year. Unfortunately, most Nigerians who go abroad for treatment end up dying because of late diagnosis and delay in intervention. Moreover, unforeseen situations (such as the COVID-19 lockdown) may make it impossible to go on medical tourism, even if one could afford it.

A recent sad example of the futility of dependence on medical tour ism is the case of the billionaire, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who died of pancreatic cancer in London. The 63-year-old moved to the United Kingdom (UK) for treatment after the diagnosis, where his doctors predicted that he would live for just nine months. He managed to survive for 12 months before he eventually died on the August 8, 2021. On his death, Captain Okunbo joined a growing list of prominent Nigerians last year who have succumbed to the cancer carnage.

These are people who were capable of mobilising support towards the establishment of a CCC in Nigeria including: two former military vice-presidents; a former first lady, a former chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the wife of the paramount ruler, the wife of the elder statesman who moved the motion for Nigerian Independence; the former director general (DG), Centre for Democracy, two ex-goalkeepers of the national team; and the renowned musician – Evangelist Sunny Okosun, among others. All from Edo State alone! The Executive Secretary of GivingTide International), Dr. Abia Nzelu said most of these cancer deaths are preventable. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one-third of cancers can be prevented, one-third can be cured and those that develop the last third can have good quality of life with appropriate care.

Nzelu said October International Cancer Awareness Month (ICAM 2021) could provide another impetus for Nigerians to arise and halt the waste of lives, starting with the establishment of the first CCC, which is the immediate goal of the ‘BIG WAR’, being promoted by ‘GivingTide’. GivingTide is an initiative to promote concerted and catalytic philanthropy. To this end, she said the GivingTide has established the GivingTide Global Trust, which is managed by FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN holdings.

The current focal cause of GivingTide is the BIG WAR Against Cancer, which is operated by the National Cancer Prevention Programme (NCPP), a non-governmental initiative of mass medical mission. Since 2007, NCPP has spearheaded community-based cancer prevention across Nigeria. The Executive Secretary of GivingTide International said, CCC is the institution that can optimally tackle all stages and types of cancer.

The CCC is not a hospital with a radiotherapy machine. Rather, it is a world-class, stand-alone tertiary health institution, with all its units focused solely on cancer care. The CCC houses first-class cancer research, preventive, curative and palliative care in one place, resulting in better outcomes across a range of measures – including, most importantly, cancer survival. Establishing the CCCs will honour the memory of our loved ones who have died from cancer. As we marks the ICAM, Nzelu said GivingTide has called on all to support the efforts towards establishing Nigeria’s first CCC in record time.

