Low patronage: Kano hotels groan, seek FG bailout

Hotels across Kano are suffering from low patronage and dwindling revenue generation even they continue to pay their staff wages.

Their plight has been caused by increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state which has caused a massive drop in economic activities.

New Telegraph’s investigation, revealed that most of the hotels are now operating skeletal services, while their premises look deserted with few guests around.

Our Correspondent observed that some of the top hotels operating in the state are still operating because they are only trying to sustain their hard earned legacies which they do not want to perish with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice Chairman of one of the hotels, Muhammed Tahir Faddallah, told our Reporter that their patronage has heavily dropped by over 80 percent in the last five months.

He said they are still holding onto their over 600 staff without retrenching anybody, while they are operating below 35% of their usual operations, and called on the Federal Government to come to their rescue by bailing them out.

