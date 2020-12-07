Low testosterone can harm lung function

Scientists that studied the association between testosterone and lung function said that testosterone could contribute to better lung function in men.

According to the results of their study published in the journal ‘Clinical Endocrinology,’ maintaining optimal testosterone levels helps prevent heart disease, prostate problems, weak muscles, depression, and anxiety.

Now based on their new study, they said lung disorders can be added to that list, the ‘Newsmax’ reported.

Bio-identical testosterone is a safe and effective therapy for both men and women, added the report. Bioidentical hormones are manmade hormones derived from plant estrogens that are chemically identical to those the human body produces.

Estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone are among those most commonly replicated and used in treatment.

The authors of the study said many men improve their respiratory status when low testosterone levels in them were corrected. To this end, they affirmed that testosterone therapy can be a lifesaving treatment for a man.

Testosterone is a hormone produced by the human body. It’s mainly produced in men by the testicles. Testosterone affects a man’s appearance and sexual development and stimulates sperm production as well as a man’s sex drive.

It also helps build muscle and bone mass. However, when a male has a low level of testosterone, the symptoms can include erectile dysfunction, reduced bone mass and sex drive.

The scientists studied 1,768 men in Australia to determine the association between testosterone and lung function.

They measured early morning testosterone levels and did pulmonary function tests on the men, and found testosterone and its metabolite, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), were directly associated with better pulmonary function tests.

