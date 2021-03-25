News

Low tide slows work to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world’s largest shipping jam.
The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.
It is now blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for goods, oil, grain and other products linking Asia and Europe, reports Reuters.
Marine services firm GAC issued a note to clients overnight saying efforts to free the vessel using tug boats continued, but that wind conditions and the sheer size of the vessel “were hindering the operation”.
Ship-tracking software shows that the Ever Given has made only minor changes to its position over the past 24 hours, despite the deployment of several tugs to drag it to deeper water.
Several dozen vessels, including other large container ships, tankers carrying oil and gas, and bulk vessels hauling grain have backed up at either end of the canal to create one of the worst shipping jams seen for years.
Roughly 30% of the world’s shipping container volume transits through the 193 km (120 miles) Suez Canal daily, and about 12% of total global trade of all goods.
Shipping experts say that if the blockage is not likely to be cleared within the next 24-48 hours, some shipping firms may be forced to re-route vessels around the southern tip of Africa, which would add roughly a week to the journey.
But the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told media that despite the blockage some cargo was able to move south and that efforts to dislodge Ever given would continue.
“Once we get this boat out, then that’s it, things will go back to normal. God willing, we’ll be done today,” Chairman Osama Rabie said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Maina in Nigerien detention, faces extradition – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him back to the country.   Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP orders withdrawal of VIPs’ orderlies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Amidst nationwide protests over the excesses of some security operatives, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of personnel attached to very important personalities (VIPs) nationwide.   However, the directive did not affect police officers attached to the Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives, as well as Government Houses. […]
News Top Stories

UBA deepens retail products, services through digital channels across Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pan African financial services institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has deepened its retail products and services with an aim to delivering services aimed at meeting the needs of its customers across Africa.   These services and product offerings, targeting at all classes of customers have been specifically tailored to meet the unique needs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica