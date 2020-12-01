Sports

Low to remain German coach for Euros – DFB

The German Football Federation (DFB) has confirmed that Joachim Low will remain their national team manager for next year’s European championship despite a series of poor recent results.
“The presidential committee of the DFB decided unanimously this Monday during a teleconference to continue with coach Joachim Loew on the difficult path of renewal started in March 2019,” the DFB said in a statement on Monday, following a meeting with Low and the federation’s top officials.
The 60-year-old has been in charge of Germany since he took over from Jurgen Klinsmann following the 2006 World Cup.
He led the country to a fourth world title in 2014, defeating a Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final.
However, Germany are in crisis following a 6-0 hammering against Spain on November 17 and recent draws with Switzerland and Turkey.
The recent hammering by Spain, which was Germany’s heaviest defeat in 89 years, capped a poor three-year spell, which included an embarrassing group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

