Low turnout, late arrival of material, at Egbe/Idimu, Igando, Ikotun

In most of the polling units visited yesterday during the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and materials were noticed, with the officials said to have arrived most of the Polling Units (PUs) not earlier than 9.30am, resulting in late commencement of voting. However, voting went on peacefully with no untoward incidents or glitches that marred last month’s election noticed, as the BVAs were reported to be used for accreditation of voters before voting. Also, the confusion of most voters not be able to locate their polling units due to redistributions of voters was absence as most voters were able to locate their polling units except for those who didn’t vote during last month election that had some difficulties doing so. However, they were assisted by some of the polling agents and INEC officials as well as some of the police men and women and neighours to locate their PUs. One other major observation that marked the election in all of the polling units across the area, which is under Alimosho and Ikotun LGAs, was the low turnout of voters.

I won’t accept any campaign for my tenure elongation, Buhari warns

…welcomes increased technology in elections President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not accept any campaign for the elongation of his tenure vowing to voluntarily relinquish power to an elected successor by the end of his second tenure in 2023. The President made this declaration at a meeting in Makkah with a select group […]
#EndSARS: 233,000 candidates to resit SSCE papers

91.91% NECO candidates score 5 credits The National Examination Council (NECO) has releaseed the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results. However, 233,000 candidates from across 12 states who missed the examinations due to the #EndSARS protests would resit the examinations during the external examination slated for Monday February 1, 2021, to Wednesday March […]

Doctors’ strike: FG’s ‘No work, no pay,’ baseless in law – Group

The on-going strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) got a legal boost yesterday as a group, the Centre for Labour Studies (CLS), unequivocally declared its support for the striking doctors, declaring the ‘No work,   No pay’ and dismissal threat by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, as an […]

