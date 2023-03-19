Low turnout, late arrival of material, at Egbe/Idimu, Igando, Ikotun

In most of the polling units visited yesterday during the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and materials were noticed, with the officials said to have arrived most of the Polling Units (PUs) not earlier than 9.30am, resulting in late commencement of voting. However, voting went on peacefully with no untoward incidents or glitches that marred last month’s election noticed, as the BVAs were reported to be used for accreditation of voters before voting. Also, the confusion of most voters not be able to locate their polling units due to redistributions of voters was absence as most voters were able to locate their polling units except for those who didn’t vote during last month election that had some difficulties doing so. However, they were assisted by some of the polling agents and INEC officials as well as some of the police men and women and neighours to locate their PUs. One other major observation that marked the election in all of the polling units across the area, which is under Alimosho and Ikotun LGAs, was the low turnout of voters.

