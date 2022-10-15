Metro & Crime

Low voter turn-out as LG election begins in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Low voter turn-out as LG election begins in Osun

*PDP, APM, other parties boycott

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Turnout of voters in the ongoing local government election in Osun State is yet to pick up as people are scarcely visiting polling units to cast their votes.

Electoral officials were yet to arrive in some of the polling units visited as of 9 am while the polling units where electoral officers were on the ground had few voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Some polling units visited by New Telegraph correspondent were deserted as one or two voters were seen casting their votes.

At Unit 13, ward 4, Odiolowo, Olaiya area only two voters were seen exercising their franchise where only OSIEC officials and an All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent attended to them.

The election is a sole affair of the APC as the State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr Segun Oladitan disclosed during the week that only APC returnedforms of candidates for the exercise.

The ballot paper which was used for the poll does not have party logo but ‘Yes’or ‘No’ boxes to be ticked by the electorate.

Meanwhile, Osun State Chapter of Allied People’s Movement (APM) has directed its members not to participate in the election.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rearrest Imo fleeing inmate in Owerri

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police authorities have rearrested an inmate who recently escaped from the prison in Imo State. Some 1,844 prisoners were freed when gunmen attacked the prison headquarters in Owerri on April 5. The police headquarters in the state was similarly attacked by gunmen. Francis Enobore, the spokesperson of the correctional centre, said the gunmen […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa, private firm sign MoU to train young farmers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged youths in the state to take advantage of his administration’s agricultural drive to develop themselves and the state. Governor Diri stated this on Thursday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSS Integrated Farms Limited for the training of farmers in the state. The governor, […]
Metro & Crime

OPC members involved in Wakili’s arrest charged with murder, arson

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson. An Iyaganku chief magistrate court sitting in Ibadan ordered that the trio — Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon — be remanded in a correctional centre. The OPC members had arrested Wakili […]

