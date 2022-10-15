Low voter turn-out as LG election begins in Osun

*PDP, APM, other parties boycott

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Turnout of voters in the ongoing local government election in Osun State is yet to pick up as people are scarcely visiting polling units to cast their votes.

Electoral officials were yet to arrive in some of the polling units visited as of 9 am while the polling units where electoral officers were on the ground had few voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Some polling units visited by New Telegraph correspondent were deserted as one or two voters were seen casting their votes.

At Unit 13, ward 4, Odiolowo, Olaiya area only two voters were seen exercising their franchise where only OSIEC officials and an All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent attended to them.

The election is a sole affair of the APC as the State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr Segun Oladitan disclosed during the week that only APC returnedforms of candidates for the exercise.

The ballot paper which was used for the poll does not have party logo but ‘Yes’or ‘No’ boxes to be ticked by the electorate.

Meanwhile, Osun State Chapter of Allied People’s Movement (APM) has directed its members not to participate in the election.

