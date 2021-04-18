News

Low voters turn out as PDP dominates Rivers LG poll

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt Comment(0)

There was low turnout of voters yesterday in Port Harcourt, and some parts of Rivers State during the local government election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RESIEC), as the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP dominated the election.

 

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Barr. Isaac Ogogbula had long announced the party’s boycott of the election, describing it as a sham.

 

With APC’s no show stance on the election, the candidates of the APC in the state’s 23 local government areas, those of the PDP and the supporters were the ones that the election meant something to and they seized the opportunity.

 

At the time of this report, RESIEC had not announced the result of the election; the candidates of the PDP contesting the local government chairmanship and councillorship election were alreadycoastinghometovictory.

 

Although the election was peaceful without the violence which erupts during such elections in the state, some voters simply decided to stay away from their voting units, preferring to remain indoors in strict compliance of the restriction on movement announced two days earlier by the Rivers State government.

 

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had declared restriction on vehicular and human movements in, within and out of the State from the midnight of Friday 16th April 2021 till 5.00 p.m. on Saturday, and also called on community leaders and the general public to report every suspicious movement and or illegal activity around polling units.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

20 UITH doctors contract COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least 20 doctors have been infected with COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Badmus Habeeb, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He said that members of the […]
News

Students issue one-week ultimatum to FG/ASUU to resolve impasse, or…

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Muhammad Kabir, Kano Student’s Unions, under the Coalition of 19 Northern States, have given the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) a one-week ultimatum to end the lingering eight-month old strike or they would embark on a “serious streets’ protest”. The students issued the threat while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Kano […]
News

Again, Ortom writes Buhari over country’s worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says Nigeria may slip into another civil war if…   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country. Governor Ortom, in the letter he personally signed, warned that the activities of Fulani herdsmen if not properly checked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica