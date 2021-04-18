Low voters turn out as PDP dominates Rivers LG poll

There was low turnout of voters yesterday in Port Harcourt, and some parts of Rivers State during the local government election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RESIEC), as the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP dominated the election.

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Barr. Isaac Ogogbula had long announced the party’s boycott of the election, describing it as a sham.

With APC’s no show stance on the election, the candidates of the APC in the state’s 23 local government areas, those of the PDP and the supporters were the ones that the election meant something to and they seized the opportunity.

At the time of this report, RESIEC had not announced the result of the election; the candidates of the PDP contesting the local government chairmanship and councillorship election were alreadycoastinghometovictory.

Although the election was peaceful without the violence which erupts during such elections in the state, some voters simply decided to stay away from their voting units, preferring to remain indoors in strict compliance of the restriction on movement announced two days earlier by the Rivers State government.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had declared restriction on vehicular and human movements in, within and out of the State from the midnight of Friday 16th April 2021 till 5.00 p.m. on Saturday, and also called on community leaders and the general public to report every suspicious movement and or illegal activity around polling units.

