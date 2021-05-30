Lowered stress could reduce fast food consumption, study shows

A strong body of research has shown close ties between stress levels and how much fast food individuals consume.

This latest study explained that learning how to manage stress can have a powerful effect on diets. Based on the promising status of the study, experts say that stress intervention programs are only one piece of the puzzle, especially when it comes to helping low-income people eat better.

It state that there need be policies that would address problems like healthcare inequities, and food deserts. According to Doctor Lasisi, Consultant cardiologist with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, managing stress can have profound effects on one’s wellbeing with attendant benefits such as deep and sound sleep better, fewer sick days, good mood more often.

The recent study in a journal- ‘Nutrients’ found that reducing stress might lead to eating less of fast food. The study found more than 200 overweight low-income moms of young children participated in a 16-week program aimed at preventing weight gain and improving stress management skills.

Compared with the control group, the moms who joined the lifestyle intervention ate significantly less fast food, largely due to lower stress levels. The results provide insight into new ways to potentially help improve the nutrition levels of people from under-resourced communities.

Relationship between Stress and Fast food.

For the study, a team of researchers recruited 338 moms from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in Michigan between September 2012 and January 2015.

The federally funded program offers nutrition education and nutritious foods to low-income pregnant women, moms of young kids, and children up to age 5.

The researchers asked 212 of the moms to participate in a 4-month-long program designed to help prevent weight gain through “stress management, healthy eating, and physical activity.”

It involved watching 10 DVDs with testimonies from other overweight WIC participants and tips on things like overcoming daily challenges, reducing stress through deep breathing exercises and positive talk, planning healthy meals on a budget, and increasing physical activity.

These participants also joined peer support group teleconferences led by peer educators and WIC dietitians. The 126 moms in the control group received reading materials about stress management, physical activity, and healthy diets.

Lowering Stress Helps Reduce Fast Food Consumption

The results showed that moms in the weight gain prevention intervention program ate significantly less fast food. The benefit was not seen when researchers controlled for stress levels, indicating that the stress reduction intervention played a major role in reducing fast food intake.

More specifically, it found that the frequency a person ate high-fat foods dropped by an average of 7% for each point they shaved off a four-point scale designed to measure stress levels.2 While the study isn’t perfect, experts say that it offers important insigh ts.

“The study does have some limitations when we see how results were collected by recall versus a food diary, but in any case, there is definitely no down side to this intervention—it is all potentially positive,” says Kimberly Gomer, MS, RD, director of nutrition at Pritikin Longevity Center.

The study does have some limitations when we see how results were collected by recall versus a food diary, but in any case, there is definitely no down side to this intervention— it is all potentially positive.

— Kimberly Gomer, MS, RD

This research builds upon the results of three similar studies on low-income women who were pregnant or of child-bearing age, which found consistent links between stress and fast food intake.

2 It may also be applicable to people outside of this demographic, says Nicole Beurkens, PhD, licensed psychologist, board-certified nutrition specialist, and founder and director of the Horizons Developmental Resource Center.

“I would expect that people in other groups would experience similar shifts when exposed to an intervention focused on stress awareness and healthy coping. The stress-food connection is present for all human beings, so stress reduction programs should be effective to at least some degree for most people,” she says.

Stress Reduction Isn’t Everything

Adding stress reduction trainings to nutritional programs aimed at low-income people could make a big difference in their diets and overall wellbeing, experts say.

Like this: Like Loading...