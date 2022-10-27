Health

Lowering blood pressure could reduce risk of dementia – Study

Posted on

A global study involving a total of 28,000-plus people has offered the strongest evidence in recent times that lowering high blood pressure in senior citizens can reduce the risk of dementia. With no significant treatment for dementia in sight, reducing the risk of developing the disease would be the next best thing.

Overall, the meta-analysis included 28,008 people from 20 countries who averaged 69 years old and had a history of high blood pressure. Across the studies, participants were followed for just over four years on. Associate Professor at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, Ruth Peters made this known in a news release.

“Our study provides the highest grade of available evidence to show that blood pressure lowering treatment over several years reduces the risk of dementia, and we did not see any evidence of harm,” said Peters, who also works as the programme lead for dementia at the George Institute’s Global Brain Health Initiative in Newtown, New South Wales, Australia.

“What remains to be known is whether additional blood pressure lowering in people who already have their blood pressure well under control is advisable, or whether starting treatment earlier in life would reduce the long-term risk of contracting dementia,” Peters said. According to Peters, this was one of the main factors that had cut many clinical trials studying the health benefits of lowering blood pressure short. She pointed out that not many of such trials had included dementia outcomes and fewer still were placebo- controlled. This new study was designed to provide the best level of evidence.

 

Our Reporters

