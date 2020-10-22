Sports

Loyalty is hard to come by –Ozil

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Mesut Ozil has reacted after being axed from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad, claiming “loyalty is hard to come by”.

Mikel Arteta left the German out of his official squad for the 2020-21 top-flight season on Tuesday, having kept him on the sidelines since the Gunners’ return to action post-lockdown back in June.

That decision has proven to be the last straw for the midfielder, who has posted a message to his followers on social media outlining his disappointment.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being,” Ozil said on Twitter and Instagram.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays.

“I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the coronavirus break, I was really happy with the development under our new coach, Mikel Arteta – we’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

“But then, things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with fans of this club.

“No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Scottish govt postpones Celtic, Aberdeen matches after coronavirus rule breaches

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Scottish government has postponed Celtic and Aberdeen’s next two Premiership games in response to high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules. The move comes after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused players of being “incapable of living up to their responsibilities”, after Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus quarantine rules before playing in their 1-1 draw with […]
Sports

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka through, Coco Gauff out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame a scare to beat fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi in three sets and avoid a major shock in the US Open first round. Osaka, who won the first of her two Grand Slams at Flushing Meadows in 2018, wobbled in the second set before recovering for a 6-2 5-7 […]
Sports

Eagles’ in-form stars must double efforts

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The restart fever is still gripping the sports community as I write this piece. Team Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Professional League outfits held a meeting during the week on the best way forward in the round leather game. A total of 17 out of the 20 teams voted for a points-per-game format to determine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: