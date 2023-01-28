News

Loye comes through with “Run Away”

Loye is e new loverboy on e block! check out his new single -Runaway LAGOS, NIGERIA -(27TH JANUARY) -Singer and Songwriter LOYE has chosen to Introduce himself to us with this captivating single -RUNAWAY.

Born & Raised in Northern Nigeria, the singer discovered his love for music from church & that passion led to the release of his first single “Baby” in 2014. In 2020, he was discovered by the Rap Legend M.I Abaga & is now set to grace the airwaves with his incredible talent. RUNAWAY is a love song about recovery from a heartbreak & finally f inding someone who loves you the way you deserve to be loved. This masterpiece was Produced by Jace Kim and Mastered by G-Plus Chang.

 

