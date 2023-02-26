LP alleges refusal of INEC to upload Lagos, Delta results

The National Chairman of the Labour Party Julius Abure has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of refusal to upload presidential election results in various polling units in Lagos State, on its server.

Abure said officials of the commission in connivance with the security agencies are claiming that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) have developed fault and therefore not functional.

According to him, information from the party’s men in the field said in places like Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, and Ibeju Lekki, amongst others where results shows that Labour Party won, the INEC officials claimed that the BVAS was not working. “Information reaching me has it that in Lagos, they have refused to upload the results for the presidential election they have uploaded that of the Senate and House of Representatives but for the presidential, they have refused. “And they are using the police to drive our agents and supporters out of the place. And they said that they have firm instruction from INEC headquarters not to upload,” he said.

Abure said that similar situation is playing out across the collation centres in Delta state. He however called on INEC to ensure that only genuine and verifiable results generated from the various polling units should be uploaded. He also called on the police to help this democracy to work and should resist the lure by the politicians to mar the gains of democracy by refusing to be used to deny Nigerians their choice of leaders.

When our correspondent sought the reaction of Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, he did not pick his calls, but a top official at the commission said he was not aware of such, adding that uploading of election results are done directly at the polling units and not at the commission.

Similarly, the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), has raised the alarm over what it described as obvious and deliberate moves to compromise the on-going Presidential and National elections, and charged INEC and security agencies to intervene immediately so as to avert imminent crisis.

In a statement issued on Saturday and co-signed by FCC Jones and Great Imo Jonathan of POSN Directorate of Strategic Communications, said: “We have been getting reports about some places where inec deliberately omitted our party logo for National Assembly contest and some places where there are no ballot papers for the presidential election.

“We have also received reports of shameful acts of cowardice of some state officials and opposition parties in their localities refusing people to vote on the basis of their ethnicity. It is so shameful because this election is about our country and where the unity, progress and development of our country should be the object of focus and not parochial selfish ethnic interest.

“Particularly, we noted these acts of cowardice in some parts of Lagos State, Rivers State and a few others, with live videos showing incontrovertible evidence of these shameful behaviours. “We are equally appalled that minors are being allowed to vote in large numbers in parts of the North, especially in Kwankwaso Local Government Area of Kano State, as captured by live reports by credible mainstream television stations.

Sadly, this brazen violation of the electoral laws is being allowed by INEC officials, even as we are shocked by the near-absence of security operatives at these polling areas. Where are the almost half a million security operatives allegedly deployed for these elections?”

POSN called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, “to rise to the occasion and ensure that INEC officials involved in some of these CRIMINAL behaviours are arrested immediately.”

