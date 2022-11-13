LP: Attack on INEC offices, threat to peaceful polls

News Top Stories

The Labour Party(LP) has said that the reports of attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by arsonists, portends great threat to free, fair and peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

A statement by head, Obi-Datti media campaign organisation, Diran Onifade, noted that the attack destroyed many materials needed for the next year’s elections, especially Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by their owners.

“We condemn this arson in the strongest term possible because of the serious danger and threat it poses to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections next year,” Onifade stated.

He observed that INEC recorded unprecedented turnout of people during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, stating that those who had no PVCs would be mostly affected by the attacks.

The statement expressed the fear that, “if this ugly trend is not checked, Nigeria would have millions of voters disenfranchised,” adding, “if this level of disenfranchisement occurs, the result of next year’s elections will not reflect the wishes of overwhelming majority of Nigerians.”

The LP added that those attacking INEC facilities and planning to disrupt the 2023 elections “are those who have seen clearly that they will lose in 2023 if INEC continues to conduct free and fair elections.”

It called on the Federal Government to back its promise to conduct free and credible election in 2023 by protecting INEC staff, facilities and materials from destruction.

“The government must also fish out the perpetrators of these arsons and bring them to justice as a punishment and a deterrent

 

