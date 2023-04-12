LP Campaign Alleges Sponsored Impersonator To Smear Obi

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council has accused enemies of its candidate, Peter Obi of sponsoring an impersonator to smear his name abroad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi was detained for some hours at Heathrow Airport on arrival in the United Kingdom last Friday for the Easter holiday by immigration officials for an alleged “duplication offence.”

Reacting to the development, the head, Obi-Datti Media Diran Onifade, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that it was part of the plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government to dissuade Obi from challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The statement recalled that Obi “has been under all kinds of attack, since the February 25th, 2023 presidential election in which as the standard bearer of the Labour Party, he put up an outstanding showing coming third out of 18 contestants as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even though his supporters and many other election watchers including international observers believe very strongly that he won the election but was manipulated out.

“Since he was told to go to court if he feels strongly about the election which all international monitors chorused were flawed and full of imperfections and he accepted, there have been severe attacks on him from all corners.

“Even Federal Government that directed him to go to court even despatched the Minister of Information Lai Mohammad to the United States to attempt at de-marketing him and accused him of treason.

“Obi’s telephone line was also bugged when they were possibly looking for information to portray him badly before a section of the country who had voted for him massively.

“As if they were not getting the desired results of denting his image, and possibly placing the traducers under a heavier conscience load, they tried to persuade him to leave the country and go take a rest.

“It’s also not impossible that those urging him to leave the country may have planted the impersonator ostensibly to tar the Eagle’s immaculate appearance.”

The campaign office expressed the fears that since the impersonator is still at large, “Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could cause a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the Obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people.”

It however assured that Obi will not be deterred, he is ready and determined to recover the mandate given to him by the Nigerian people.