LP Campaign Council: We have agents in polling units nationwide

The Labour Party (LP) Campaign Council has said the party has agents in all the polling units across the country.

Spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Tanko urged Nigerians to disregard false information circulating on social media that the LP hasn’t submitted names of agents for 90,000 polling units in the northern states.

He said the story in circulation is an orchestrated propaganda by the opposition to bring down the growing influence of the LP ahead of the coming elections.

The LP campaign spokesperson said the party has foot soldiers scattered to “man all polling units in the north and the entire nation.”

 

