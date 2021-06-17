Politics

Politics

LP candidate, Agbasimelo, optimistic of victory

The Labour Party candidate for the Anambra State governorship election, Obiora Agbasimelo, has said that he has what it takes to win the poll for the party. The former banker, who stated this in his acceptance speech after the party’s primary election, said: “My emergence as the Labour Party’s flag bearer has not come by accident but by articulated vision and inspired actions towards the building of prosperity, as I will be bringing my over 15-year experience in public and private services.

“I can assure you that I am prepared to give quality leadership to this state. We would be committed to the vision and the collective aspiration of our founding fathers to build more infrastructure and create wealth and economic prosperity for our people.” Agbasimelo, who is contesting the governorship poll for first time was unanimously voted as Labour Party’s flag bearer at its governorship primary election presided by the National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure. The LP national chairman, who described Agbasimelo as a product of hard work and commitment, said the party is desirous to change the narrative in Nigerian and Anambra State.

“You will agree with me that the many challenges the state is having is as a result of failed leadership and we want to commence that journey by changing these narratives. We believe that with due diligence, commitment and hard work we will be able to achieve greatness,” he said. Abure added that the party’s choice to lead by example by conducting a free and fair primary was displayed for everyone to see.

“The primary election was democratic; there was consensus building; there was internal party democracy and we all agreed that Agbasimelo is the best candidate for the party.” Declaring that LP will commence its campaign in the coming weeks, Abure said: “This time around it is going to be different from the usual way, like a major departure from what we are used to. While others would be bringing candidates whose names we have been hearing since the 60s and 1970s, you can see that our candidate is a digital candidate, young, vibrant, educated and we believe that the solution of Anambra state lies with him.”

