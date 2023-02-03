News

LP candidate condemns attack on Ojoto INEC office, Nnobi killings

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Labour Party candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Uche Okonkwo, has condemned the attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Ojoto. Okonkwo in a statement also condemned the attack on the Police Divisional Office, which led to the killing of an innocent child at Nnobi. He said the use of criminalities by politicians without soul and conscience to attack the people, is highly condemnable. Okonkwo, who is from Ojoto said: “I insist that this does not define us as a people, nor should it weaken our resolve to reject intimidations by the merchants of tragedy, which profit from anarchy rather than progress to redeem their image and restore confidence to the citizenry.

“The attackers of these two critical facilities of state legitimacy in Ojoto and Nnobi towns must be fished out by every means necessary by the superior intelligence of the police, and honest cooperation of every stakeholder to the peace and developmen of our great people of Idemili.

“I, therefore, urge our people to remain calm and resolute that a better Nigeria is possible, that our Town Unions’ Security Committees should be extra vigilant, and our youths especially, to note that progress comes from the sacrifices they make today for tomorrow. “Please don’t give up to fear, don’t agree to be used to do what those that sent you will not do themselves, or allow their children to do. “Don’t allow the destiny of our generation to be destroyed by anarchy and chaos, because very soon, we will be what we shall be, through what all Nigerians have seen and keyed in to Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

 

Our Reporters

