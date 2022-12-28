News

LP candidate offers scholarship to slain Ebubeagu member’s children

The Labour Party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ebonyi/ Ohaukwu Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Chief Ndubisi Chibueze-Agbo, has offered scholarships to children of late Ikechukwu Udoka, who was killed by gunmen in the area.

Udoka was a member of the Ebubeagu security outfit, set up by the state government. Chibueze-Agbo made the offer on Tuesday when he paid a christmas visit to the family of the late Ebubeagu operative at his hometown, Onuorie, Umuagara, Izhia in Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Chibueze-Agbo, a Former Commissioner for Education in the State, condoled the deceased’s wife, his five children (3 boys and 2 girls), aged mother and the entire family. “I will enroll the children of the deceased in schools and I call on the state government to assist the family by providing a reasonable job for his wife to enable her to take care of the children and his aged mother. “I also urge the government to provide shelter for the family as the deceased could not complete the building he was constructing and which was destroyed by rain,” he said. He described the late Ikechukwu Udoka as a publicspirited individual who died in active service while trying to secure the lives and property of citizens.

 

