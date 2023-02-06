News

LP candidate promises better deal for Amuwo-Odofin residents

The Labour Party candidate for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Folarin Olawande Adegeye, has promised qualitative representation if elected as a member of the House of Representatives. Adegeye made the pledge over the weekend at his campaign rally across Amuwo-Odofin. He said his pact with the people remained intact just as he has done with much commitment before he chose to vie for the seat. He said: “I can assure you that you won’t regret it, vote Peter Obi for president, Folarin Adegeye for the House of Representatives and vote Labour Party all the way.

“They have done it before they failed the first time, second time and third time let’s try another party. “I was raised on this Mile 2 Estate, so my antecedents are well known to many here, unlike those who really had no roots here, ask them where exactly their parent’s house is located here in Amuwo- Odofin or Oriade. They cannot point to any particular location.

“Tell them no, to somebody from America, Ikorodu and now Amuwo-Odofin, are we fools?” “No, we are not. My mother late Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye while in the House of Assembly till the year 2007 lifted a lot of people from their lowest ebb to a better state, so it is somewhat innate in me to ensure the welfare of the people.”

 

