LP Candidate To Umahi: Order Investigation Into AA agent’s Gruesome Murder

The Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Linus Okorie has called on Governor Dave Umahi to order an investigation into the gruesome murder of agent of Action Alliance (AA), Oyibo Nwani during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Nwani was murdered in his polling unit, in Onicha Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area of the state during the election by suspected political thugs.

His gruesome murder has continued to generate reactions from political gladiators across the state.

Last week, the Chairman of the local government, Chidiebere Uzor accused PDP and LP of being responsible for the death of the AA party agent and attempting to make Onicha local government ungovernable through their alliance.

But Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Linus Okorie absolved his party of the murder.

He called on the state Commissioner of Police to immediately look into the petition submitted by the Nwani community with a view to unravelling those behind the killing.

He also urged governor Dave Umahi to order an investigation into the gruesome murder as the Chief Security Officer of the State

“My attention has been drawn to a press release personally signed by the Executive Chairman Onicha Local Government Area, Chidiebere Uzor (Obosi); ostensibly on the gruesome murder of Oyibo Nwani; who he revealed was an agent of the Action Alliance (AA) on Saturday, March 18, 2023, during the governorship election in the state.

“The said murder was allegedly carried out in the full glare of voters at Amautu Town hall, a polling unit in Enuagu ward of Onicha Local Government Area. In essence, the late Oyibo Nwani was gunned down right at his duty post as the agent of the said political party.

“In addition, the election in the polling unit was allegedly disrupted as the BVAS, ballot boxes and other electoral materials were forcefully carted away by the team of attackers.

“I would have had no reason to react to a strictly criminal matter, especially as concerned parties and self-acclaimed eyewitnesses have reportedly made useful statements to the police; save for the whimsical attempt to link my peace-loving party (Labour Party) to an issue it has no connection with.

“This release is to reassure the public; especially NdiOnyicha, that the Labour Party and its teeming members have no role in the crime committed or any hand in the travails of those now accused of complicity in the dastardly act.

“What happened at Amautu Town Hall on the said day is a heinous crime that must be fully investigated by the police and the culprits brought to appropriate justice. No innocent person must be wrongfully implicated in the crime.

“At the same time, every effort to link it to politics must be resisted and will not be condoned.

“On my part, not being a witness to the killing of Oyibo and the events that led up to it; I cannot and have not accused anyone. However, I stand resolutely behind every effort to unravel the truth of the unfortunate incident.

“No amount of blackmail or intimidation would be sufficient to dissuade me from my singular commitment to the proper investigation of Oyibo’s murder. In this regard, I attach the petition signed by representatives of the Amautu Community to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state; for all to assess.

“Let me appeal to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, to expedite action in ensuring an immediate and thorough investigation of the said petition to unravel the truth. I also urge the Ebonyi state Governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State, to order a full investigation into this gruesome murder of citizen Oyibo Nwani.

“I am also aware that the Amautu community has submitted a formal petition to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Ebonyi State over the matter; being an act of electoral violence involving the killing of a party agent, disruption of election and carting away of electoral materials by named suspects.

“All eyes are now on the Commissioner and the Commission to see how this matter is treated.

“For NdiOnicha, I appeal for calm, vigilance and commitment until justice is not only done but is seen to have been transparently done in the painful matter of the gruesome murder of Oyibo Nwani”, Okorie said.

Like this: Like Loading...