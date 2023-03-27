LP Candidate To Umahi: Probe AA agent’s murder

The Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP), Chief Linus Okorie, has called on Governor Dave Umahi to order investigation into the gruesome murder of agent of Action Alliance (AA), Oyibo Nwani, during the March 18 governorship election in the state. Nwani was murdered in his polling unit, in Onicha Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area during the election by suspected political thugs. His gruesome murder has continued to generate reaction. Last week, the Chairman of the local government, Chidiebere Uzor accused PDP and LP of being responsible for the death of the AA party agent and attempting to make Onicha local government ungovernable through their alliance.

But Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Linus Okorie absolved his party of the murder. In a petition, he called on the State Commissioner of Police to immediately look into the petition submitted by the Nwani community with a view to unravel those behind the killing.

