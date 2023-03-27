News

LP Candidate To Umahi: Probe AA agent’s murder

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP), Chief Linus Okorie, has called on Governor Dave Umahi to order investigation into the gruesome murder of agent of Action Alliance (AA), Oyibo Nwani, during the March 18 governorship election in the state. Nwani was murdered in his polling unit, in Onicha Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area during the election by suspected political thugs. His gruesome murder has continued to generate reaction. Last week, the Chairman of the local government, Chidiebere Uzor accused PDP and LP of being responsible for the death of the AA party agent and attempting to make Onicha local government ungovernable through their alliance.

But Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Linus Okorie absolved his party of the murder. In a petition, he called on the State Commissioner of Police to immediately look into the petition submitted by the Nwani community with a view to unravel those behind the killing.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike: Those plotting my govt’s fall will fail

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that all those engaging in one clandestine activity or the other against his administration, to pull it down, have experienced utter disappointment.     The governor maintained that the recent crises that were stirred within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), part of it, was spearheaded by […]
News

NSCDC arrests 3 with 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, have arrested three suspects with over 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel concealed in a truck laden with sand. The suspects were coming from Ahoada, Rivers State, were nabbed on March 2, at the border town between Akwa Ibom and […]
News

Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… warns Nigerians against falsehood to undermine security agencies Following an extensive appraisal of the security situation across the 19 northern states, the Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says President Muhammadu and the Nigerian military have successfully quelled the threats posed by criminal elements.  According to the coalition, this feat is particularly impressive considering the concerted effort by some […]

Leave a Reply