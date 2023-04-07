LP Chair: Confusion over conflicting court rulings

Confusion has hit the Labour Party following an order yesterday by a high court in Benin City restraining the party from executing the purported suspension of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, till the determination of a motion on notice.

However, this is coming barely 24 hours after an Abuja high court barred Julius Abure; Farouk Ibrahim, National Secretary; and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party for alleged forgery. Somepartymembershad earlier announced the suspension of the LP National Chairman. In a suit filed by Abure and three others against the party and two others, the applicants asked the court to “restrain Labour Party (3rd defendants) from acting or executingand/orimplementing the purported notice of suspension issued by the 1st and 2nd defendants over the subject matter of this suit, pending the determination of the motion on notice.” Ruling on the ex parte application filedby G.CIgbokwe (SAN), Justice E. Ahamioje issued the restraining order yesterday.

“Accordingly, I hereby make an order of interim injunction restraining the LabourPartyfromactingon, executing andimplementing the purported notice of suspension issued by the 1st and 2nd defendants over the subject matter of this suit pending the determination of the motion on notice,” he said.

However, despite the restraining court order, Lamidi Bashir Apapa, has said he has replaced Abure as the National Chairman of the Party. Apapa was before now, the National Vice-Chairman (South). Justice E.O Ahamioje of High Court 4, Benin City, EdoState, had onWednesday granted an interim injunction restraining the party executive of Ward 3, Arue Uromi, from suspending Abure as the National Chairman. Abure had obtained the order following an earlier order by an Abuja High Court the removed him, the NationalSecretary, AlhajiUmar Farouk; NationalOrganising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from office. But in the afternoon of Thursday, Apapa, accompanied by six other National Working Committee (NWC) members, announced the replacement of Abure and oth-

