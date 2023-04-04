LP Chairman Charges Abia People To Pray For Otti, Says He’ll Not Fail On Promises

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Ceekay Igara has called on Abia people to pray for Dr Alex Otti, the Governor-Elect, stressing that the work needed to be done to rescue the state is too enormous and cannot be done without divine intervention.

Igara thanked the Abia people for choosing the Labour Party as the party that will rescue Abia from 24 years of maladministration, adding that the people should not expect miracles but a gradual process of changing a wrong system.

“I want to start by thanking Abians for trusting us. It’s not easy to hand over your destiny to a group of people. I thank God who also made it possible for us to win.

“I’m also a lucky Chairman that we were able to win during my time. Abia is in a state of disrepair. I keep telling our people not to expect miracles.

“The rot within the system is enormous but we’ll do our best to meet every genuine expectation by God’s grace.

“We need to clear the debris and lay a foundation before we start building. It’s no longer going to be business as usual.

“Abians should uphold us in their prayers. My candidate has promised Abians that he’ll pay the salary arrears before the end of the year.

“Once you push money into society it’ll improve the economy. So, we need everybody’s prayers, he said.

Igara said that one thing that is sure in the incoming Otti administration is that it will not be a government of sharing money recklessly, stressing that the government will be a very small government where due process will be followed seriously.

“If you work you’ll be paid that’ll be the system. There’s no doubt about the capability of our Governor-Elect. He has already started discussing with reputable organizations that will give us signs of a good life. So, we’re going to have an infrastructural revolution.”

Igara said that LP is very much ready to handle the influx of many intending members stressing that the party will set a standard that will ensure that everyone who is coming in will be someone that will improve the party not pull it down.

“As a matter of truth, almost every serious politician in Abia have reached out to us and I don’t need to mention names I saw the influx and the State Working Committee ordered the stoppage of issuance of membership card and returning all the party register to the state Secretariat and that’s what will happen today.

“I’ve said that we need to put up a system. A political party is like a church and everybody is welcome, but we’ll ensure that whoever is coming in that we know the intention of the person.”

The LP Chairman said the rumours making rounds that Otti has a hand in the freezing of the Abia government’s account is a huge lie, as the Governor-Elect has no reason for such.

“Our Governor-Elect is a very sound person. He knows there’ll be propaganda but truth is that he has no hands in that and h had explained through his media aide and I’ve escalated it all over the platforms that the issue concerning the account has nothing to do with our Governor-Elect.

“We all know he wouldn’t even want to do that. What’s the essence? He knows he’ll take over on May 29th.

“All we need to do is to work together to understand what is our liabilities and all the opportunities and what’s left undone so that when we come in we hit the road.

“We’re not distracted from such propaganda. It doesn’t change anything. We’re very focused. If the Governor-Elect does anything, he always takes responsibility but whenever he tells you he didn’t do anything, take it for real.”

He also said that the rumoured removal or suspension of Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman is nothing to write home about as those making such claims never followed any due process.

“Let me tell you if you want to suspend a National Chairman, there’s a laid down rule. The SWC will do that.

“Unless his ward does that, we don’t know those faceless people who did whatever they said. So, our chairman remains our Chairman. I believe the right thing should be done.

“Here in Abia in Ukwa East, Bende, some people have suspended some members without due process and I said it’s none and void because the process was wrong.

“We’re going to set a system of fairness. So, we don’t take the issue of our national chairman and the rumour seriously. It’s nothing to write home about. Take it from me.”

Igara also said that the Labour Party has not decided whether it will participate in the April 2023 Local Government election in Abia State, stressing that it needs to consult more with important leaders before concluding.

“A lot of our members are eager to contest but we know that there’s no chance of a fair contest but some of them are saying they should be allowed to get involved and popularize themselves.

“So, I said if that is the case, I need to seek the view of the Governor-Elect and our legal team to hear from them. So, it’s only when that’s done that we’ll know our position.

“I tell you, many people are eager to buy form today, but the party has not taken a decision because we need to do an extensive consultation we don’t want to waste our time. We don’t want to get involved in what we don’t understand.”

