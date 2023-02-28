LP demands Imo REC’s removal

The Imo State Labour Party (LP) has demanded the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Sylvia Agu and all Electoral Officers and SPOs over the allegation that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deliberately disenfranchised voters in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, the Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ambrose Onyekwere, said they had rejected in advance all results of the House of Assembly election scheduled for March 11 if conducted by the REC.

Onyekwere said the election was marred by the late arrival of voting materials at the polling units, non-conduct of election at many polling units, deliberate subversion of the electoral process by INEC officials, manipulation of BVAS, and intimidation and harassment.

The chairman stated that elections didnot holdin seven out of the 11 electoral wards inOkigweLocalGovernment Area of Imo North Senatorial Zone, but said INEC was aboutdeclaringthesenatorial andHouse of Representatives candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, as winners of the elections.

