LP embarks on massive rural mobilisation in Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has directed Local Government Executives of the party to embark on massive enlightenment of the rural dwellers ahead of the 2023 general election. The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Casmir Agbo, gave the directive yesterday during a meeting with the new party executives of the 17 Local Government Areas across the state. Addressing journalists after the meeting, Agbo said that the meeting marked the beginning of mass mobilisation of the electorate in the state. He said: “The executives have been given the mandate to move into the nooks and crannies of their areas and sensitise the people about the activities of the Labour Party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...