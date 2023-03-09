News

LP group endorses Ahaiwe for Abia guber

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barely three days to the gubernatorial election slated for this coming Saturday, some prominent members of the Labour Party in the Abia State have thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Chief Okey Ahaiwe promising to work together for his success at the gubernatorial poll on March 11.

The group, which comprises various grassroots coordinators of the Labour Party issued a joint statement signed by 10 coordinators declaring their unalloyed support for the PDP’s candidate as their sole candidate in the context on Saturday. The group noted that Ahaiwe stands on a higher pedestal than any other candidates including Labour Party’s Dr. Alex Otti, whom they claimed is having alleged character deficiency. “These two qualities stand Chief Okey Ahaiwe out in this election: Credibility and strong character to continue on his previous legacy as an astute administrator”, the group stated. The group further enumerated some of the achievements of Okey Ahiwe while he was serving in the cabinet of the current regime led by Governor Ikpeazu.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LACVIS: Automotive testing policy is brainchild of Lagos govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), has said one of its focal points is to ensure that the transportation industry enhances motorists’ desire to actualise its automotive testing to determine the road worthiness of vehicles and in Nigeria. The agency noted that the move is remarkable since it will allow for vehicle testing for […]
News

Person of interest named in New York subway attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  New York City police have named “a person of interest” after a morning rush-hour shooting at a subway station that left more than 20 people injured. Police said they were looking for Frank R James, 62, in connection with the attack as he had rented a U-Haul van that may be linked to the […]
News

Group lauds Sanwo- Olu for signing bills for two new varsities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, The Advocate of Good Governance, Lagos State chapter, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for signing the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the state, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology. Sanwo-Olu assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Isolo and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica