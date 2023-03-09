LP group endorses Ahaiwe for Abia guber

Barely three days to the gubernatorial election slated for this coming Saturday, some prominent members of the Labour Party in the Abia State have thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Chief Okey Ahaiwe promising to work together for his success at the gubernatorial poll on March 11.

The group, which comprises various grassroots coordinators of the Labour Party issued a joint statement signed by 10 coordinators declaring their unalloyed support for the PDP’s candidate as their sole candidate in the context on Saturday. The group noted that Ahaiwe stands on a higher pedestal than any other candidates including Labour Party’s Dr. Alex Otti, whom they claimed is having alleged character deficiency. “These two qualities stand Chief Okey Ahaiwe out in this election: Credibility and strong character to continue on his previous legacy as an astute administrator”, the group stated. The group further enumerated some of the achievements of Okey Ahiwe while he was serving in the cabinet of the current regime led by Governor Ikpeazu.

