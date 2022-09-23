LP has transformed from political party to a movement – Emeh

Chief Emmanuel Emeh is the Anambra State chapter chairman of the Labour Party (LP). In this interview with ONAH ONAH, he says the two major political parties have no clout to return to power in 2023 as the Labour Party has what it takes to over run them in the 36 states of the federation

There is this believe in some political quarters that your party has no structure to win election in Anambra State let alone the presidential slot. What is your take on that?

My answer is that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is a former governor of Anambra State, whose track record is not in doubt. In fact, we have seen such, campaign of calumny like the statement credited to one Senator Dino Melaye that the Labour Party presidential candidate has no support, not even in his home state.

That is the greatest joke of the year. But ironically and very unfortunately too, this statement is coming from a Nigerian believed to be a statesman. Be it as it may, that was an argument of an uninformed person not a person of his status in Nigeria. It is really unfortunate. However, my take on that is that when we get to the bridge we cross it.

It is a fact that Labour Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have their presidential candidates from Anambra State. While APGA is the ruling party in the state, your party is not. How do you think this election will pan out?

There is no fear at all. We are very much aware that our amiable and revered retired Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi, is in the race. The two candidates are eminently qualified and capable of ruling Nigeria but one is better than the other. Our presidential candidate has the blood of APGA, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party all running in him. In governance, Obi has been tested and trusted. I am well experienced in politics to tell you about Anambra politics and who is who when it comes to that.

Can you briefly give us a rundown of your political experienced to buttress this claim?

I was involved in students unionism and from there I joined the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) and from there to Congress for National Consensus (CNC) and later the National Republican Convention (NRC). I was the zonal chairman of CNC before I joined the PDP where I served as the Director of Planning and Strategy before we formed the Anambra Peoples Forum (APF) in the 1990’s. I was made deputy chairman of the APF then and since has been a stakeholder of one party or the other and I am the state chairman of Labour Party since 2020. I am also aware that we were not a major political party before His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi joined Labour Party, but I am assuring you that we are going to spring surprises in Nigeria.

How formidable is the structure of your party across Anambra State and what are its chances in the coming elections?

There is nothing to worry about. As am I talking to you, Labour Party has structures in all the 326 wards in the state. I can authoritatively tell you that members of various political parties are joining Labour party in their numbers, some with good intentions and some with bad intentions but we are up to the challenge. The good thing about it is that Anambra State is not going for any governorship election this time, so we don’t need to worry.

You seem not to be moved that President Muhammadu Buhari’s exploits in the South-East can make a difference for his party, the APC…

The APC has failed Nigerians. Nigerians are tired of deceit and no Nigerian, who is worth his salt, will ever dream of voting for APC again to unleash terror and mayhem on the people. Labour Party is a movement and not a political party. Labour Party is for every Nigerian whether at home or in the Diaspora.

APC has to its credit the 2nd Niger Bridge and the rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha road to its credit. These projects are ones the people of the region are likely not to forget in a hurry. Don’t you think that these projects may boost the chances of the candidate of the ruling party?

Let’s be frank, the story of Second Niger Bridge can’t be completed without mentioning former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. It is also a fact that other similar projects in other states have been completed and put into use. So, APC is not a party to beat in Nigeria. The truth is that Nigerians need change and Nigerian youths want to take back their country. Nigeria is a failed state and there are millions of people from all over Nigeria moving from one political party or the other into Labour Party, including none partisans. Labour Party will sweep the polls with a landslide victory, and from 28th of this month, Nigerians will witness the mother of political campaigns.

