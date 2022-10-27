LP increases PCC membership to 1453

The Labour Party (LP) has increased the membership of its presidential campaign council (PCC) from 1,234 to 1,453. Former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, however, still remained the Director General of the PCC while retiredAssistantInspectorGeneralof PoliceMohammedZarewa, willserveasChairman.

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, will serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager. Alhaji Yusuf Maitama is Deputy Director-General (North) while Denzel Ketenbe is Deputy Director- General (South).

The party had withdrawn its earlier list following the complaints that trailed it, and error discovered in some names. The National Chairman Julius Abure, said as “a party thatisdemocratic,” itdecided to take these grievances into accounts and have reviewed and updated the list to accommodate all interests. The revised the list, Abure explained, contained committees and their heads, but said it was not possible to accommodate every interest. He appealed to supporters and those who have been working for the party, “who were unable to be accommodate on this list, that they should continue to do their work.”

