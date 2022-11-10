News Top Stories

LP insists on using Abia school for campaign rally

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said it would go ahead with its presidential campaign rally at Ngwa High School, Abayi, in Aba today despite the Abia State Government’s ban on the use of public facilities for campaigns until approval is gotten from the authorities. The State Coordinator of the Alex Otti Campaign Council, Iheanacho Obioma, said the ban on the use of public facilities is geared towards disrupting the LP’s campaign rally at the school. Obioma stated that Ngwa High School does not belong to the state government, but to the Aba-Ngwa North Diocese of Anglican Communion which has since approved the use of the venue after receiving payment.

He also said that the excuse that they will disrupt academic activities is not true because the school is presently on a mid-term break. Obioma said that the party had applied to use the Enyimba Stadium but the state government turned down their request because the pitch is a synthetic turf and thus will be destroyed if they hold their rally there. Obioma said: “We do not expect the state government to be aware of this because they have no interest in the affairs of the school. We wish to advise Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to distance himself from his overzealous aides and allies.

“The government’s false alarm and the negative publicity it is giving to our planned rally is a well thought out fraudulent strategy aimed at causing confusion amongst our supporters with the intention of scaring them away from the rally. It’s a repeat of the devilish 2015 campaign strategy of the PDP, which failed then and will fail again this time.”

 

