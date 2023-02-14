LP leaders in South West collapse structure, join APC

TheNationalViceChairman of the Labour Party (LP) in the South West and a member of the National Executive Council (NEC), Mr Banji Omotoso, yesterdayledotherchairmen of the party in the geo-political zone to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omotoso who led other leaders of the LP in the zone to the ruling APC said they have collapsed their structures in the zone to work for the success of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola AhmedTinubu, in the February 25 election.

The former LP leaders said their movement into APC was facilitated by the National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA) 2023, Dr Dayo Adeyeye, and other members of the group in the zone. Speaking after the defection to APC, Omotoso said leaders of LP decided to quit the party because it is not a viable political platform and lacks the clout to win the 2023 elections. His words: “Labour Party presently is a shaky platform for anybody to contest.

I don’t know Peter Obi and I am less-concerned about him; but I am concerned about those who are celebrating the Labour Party’s mediocrity within Nigeria. “Given this, we leaders of theLabourPartyintheSouth Westhavedecidedtoleavethe party becausewehavealotof mediocrethereandwhatthey are looking for is money, they arenotreadytoserveNigeria. “I collapsed the structure of the party in Ekiti State. We are the pillars of that party in the South West, we have pulled down the structure today. Iwassosurprisedtohear from the DG of the party, Mr Akin Osuntokun, we don’t know him in Labour Party, but Osuntokun is representing his interest. “So, Osuntokun we don’t know you and it is better you come back to the APC and work for Bola Tinubu. I am here to talk to you Yorubas, to please support Tinubu because he is our own.”

