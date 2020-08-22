LP made Oshiomhole but he betrayed us –Stephen Kelly

The Labour Party chairman in Edo State, Comrade Ogbaloi Stephen Kelly, doubles as the Inter Party Advisory Council leader in the state. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the September 19 governorship election. Excerpts:

What is your take on the September 19 election in Edo State?

Nigerians have had elections in the past, this one is not going to be different from previous elections. My take is that, people should go out and vote candidates of their choice. Nobody should see it as a do or die, and nobody should die for it. The political ambitions of these candidates are not worth the blood of one single person in Edo. The electorate should know that voting does not mean fighting, killing and shooting of guns. I clearly advocate that everyone should understand that elections have been happening in this country, and the September 19 election is not going to be different. If there were mistakes in past elections, it is our responsibilities to ensure that those mistakes are corrected.

Looking at personalities involved, do you think the poll would be peaceful?

Yes, because I want to talk like the chairman of Labour and IPAC, otherwise I would have excused myself from talking on the debacle of Adams Oshiomhole, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki. However, just quite a number of persons didn’t understand who Adams was when he was coming to Edo State. I have nothing personal about him, he is ridiculously a talkative. It is the same Oshiomhole that sold this Obaseki to us, for him to come now and say again that the man is not good, it’s that ridiculous, so, Oshiomhole can’t be trusted. I would expect that all Edo people should vote their minds not minding what people are saying. They have constitutional rights to exercise their civil responsibilities without fear or favour.

How do you see Obaseki’s dumping of APC?

I don’t know if there is a constitutional backing for politicians to move from one party to another. But for Obaseki, I think he is at liberty to move from APC to PDP, in pursuance of his political career and as a matter of fact, finish the project he has started. So for us, he has committed no offence for taking his aspiration to other party. The movement of politicians from one political party to another has been on for a long time in Nigeria, so it is not particular to Obaseki. As far as there is no law banning anyone from doing so, and remember that there is freedom of choice and it is part of democracy, he should not be crucified for it.

Has Labour Party endorsed Obaseki?

I will say categorically no. Labour Party is not among the political parties that endorsed Obaseki, but that is not to say that LP is not pursuing it’s agenda of ensuring it candidate participate in the next election. We are working, yes, some deregistered political parties have the liberty to say, this is what we would do. There were 35 deregistered parties, they came together to organise themselves into a progressive group. So I didn’t think that IPAC has any role to play. Again, there was no regis-tered political party that was present in that meeting. I would say categorically that Labour Party was not part of them.

Labour Party is not vibrant in this dispensation. Why is it so?

You know we are in a very terrible situation because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, therefore all manner of activities that were traditional in the past are no longer like that. So, everybody is changing methods of meeting, just to guard against contacting the deadly disease. So Labour Party is maintaining that, we diverse methods of running our campaigns with a view to keeping to the NCDC guards lines.

Why are people saying Oshiomhole betrayed Labour Party?

Yes, that is one of the things we are facing today. You will recall that he rose to where he is politically on the platform of Labour Party, but Oshiomhole betrayed us at the end. Yes, Labour Party seems to have been built around him, that is one of the disappointments we are facing today. But that is not to say we are in despair or lamenting, Labour Party is getting stronger again and we would definitely bounce back.

Any word to the electorate?

This is not the first time we are having an election in Edo State, neither is it the first time we are seeing politicians buy voters cards. But the question is’ what has that brought to us? So it is time we learn from past mistakes. It is not an election to shed innocent blood. There is no need killing ourselves because the political ambitions of these candidates are not worth the blood of one single Edo person. Our youths must not allow themselves to be used. All we want is a free, fair and transparent election. It shouldn’t be do or die. We must learn to take our destiny in our hands. We must all join hands to save Edo State from bloodbath.

Like this: Like Loading...